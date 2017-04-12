Stage théâtre d'improvisation pour les 8-12 ans
Contenu du stage sur trois après-midi : Inventer de nouveaux mondes, créer des personnages. Stage animé par Lyse Poisson. Des jeux sont proposés pour développer l’écoute, la concentration, s’initier au mime et commencer à improviser.
Mercredi 12, jeudi 13, vendredi 14 avril, 10h à 12h, Le Carroi, salle 6, 27, rue Grollier, La Flèche. Tarif 25 €, 20 € adhérent Carroi. Inscription avant le 11 avril. Réservation : 02 43 94 08 99, accueil@carroi.org, www.lecarroi.org. Contact : 06 70 12 33 59, bulledepeps@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/bulledepeps