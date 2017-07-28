Pays de la Loire Vol de motos de cross : "Un phénomène courant"
Dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi, le pilote de moto-cross Brice Malet a été cambriolé. Les voleurs ont forcé la porte de son garage, à Sillé-le-Philippe, pour y voler ses deux motos de compétition. Le pilote sarthois n'est pas le seul à qui ce genre de mésaventure est arrivé.
C'est « même assez régulier », assure le président de la commission de moto-cross des Pays de la Loire Pascal Lardeux. « C'est notamment un phénomène courant aux abords des grandes villes, en Vendée et en Loire-Atlantique. »
À la louche, il estime que, dans la région des Pays de la Loire, ce sont, en moyenne, pas moins de « 3 à 4 motos qui disparaissent par semaine ». Ces motos de compétition intéressent les malfaiteurs étant donné qu'elles ne sont pas immatriculées et peu reconnaissables.
Contactée, la gendarmerie confirme que « ce n'est pas la première fois » en Sarthe qu'un pilote de moto-cross se fait cambrioler. Toutefois, elle ne va pas jusqu'à parler d'un phénomène régulier dans le département. « Ce sont des motos particulières qu'on ne retrouve pas sur la chaussée ensuite », ajoute la gendarmerie.
Commentaires (2)
