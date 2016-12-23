Sarthe L’évêque : « Un absolu besoin de silence »

2

À l’approche de Noël, Mgr Yves Le Saux, évêque du Mans, réaffirme le sens primitif, c’est-à-dire chrétien, de cette fête.

« Noël, c’est bien sûr d’abord la fête de la naissance du Christ. C’est un événement historique, non un beau conte. Si on ne fait qu’illuminer nos magasins, cela reste triste et vide. Le Christ, lui, nous rappelle qu’il est la lumière du monde ».

Mgr Yves Le Saux, pour aborder cette fête de la meilleur manière, « invite les gens à une forme d’intériorité et de silence, dans un monde où nous sommes constamment harcelés par la parole, y compris violente. Le monde a un absolu besoin de silence pour se regarder en vérité, et d’une relation aux autres pas seulement mondaine ».

Retrouvez l’interview de Mgr Yves Le Saux dans « Le Maine Libre » de ce vendredi 23 décembre. A lire aussi en version numérique en cliquant ici.