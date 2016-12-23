Sablé Le cauchemar des employées de mairie part en prison

Maicer

Trends, by their very nature, go one of two ways. In many instances, something that comes into fashion lives for a single season because it either becomes over-saturated quickly and consumers tire of it or it never catches on in the first place. Sometimes, though, trends grow slowly and stretch out over seasons, which is what seems to be happening with hobo bags. Not long ago, it was tricky to find even one in many designers' lines, but since we first reported on their resurgence last season, a lot more brands have added the look to their selections.

The hobos you'll see on store shelves now and in our selection below are significantly different than those you may remember from the mid-2000s. They're often more minimalist and well-tailored, with an emphasis on a clean shape instead of tons of exterior embellishments, and even those with heavy detailing do it on a simple version of the hobo shape. Many also feature the option of a second crossbody strap, which gives the bags a versatility that shoppers now demand. Check out our picks for some of the best new hobos below.