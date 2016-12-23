Le Mans Notre-Dame de Paris à Antarès

1

Avec plus de 4 000 représentations dans 20 pays différents, jouées dans neuf langues différentes et rassemblant plus de 10 millions de spectateurs à travers le monde, « Notre-Dame de Paris », le spectacle phénomène de Luc Plamondon et Richard Cocciante, d’après l’œuvre de Victor Hugo, revient 15 ans après sa dernière tournée en France.

Le spectacle sera joué au Mans à Antarès, le vendredi 23 juin à 20 h 30 et le samedi 24 juin à 15 heures et 20 h 30.

Tarifs de 29,50 € à 83 €.