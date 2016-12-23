Le Mans La réalité virtuelle pour aider à surmonter phobies et anxiétés

7

Emmanuel Fournigault est psychopraticien au Mans. Depuis quelques semaines, il utilise la réalité virtuelle pour traiter les phobies.

La réalité virtuelle est un outil utilisé par Emmanuel Fournigault pour compléter ses séances de thérapies classiques avec ses patients.

« Cette technique me permet d'exposer le patient à sa ou ses phobies. Le patient est confronté à sa phobie tout en gardant une distance par rapport à une scène traumatique. Il sait qu'il se trouve dans le cabinet. Il peut garder le contrôle et apprivoiser sa phobie. Moi, ça me permet d'affiner le travail de thérapie classique effectué lors de précédentes séances ».

Plus d'informations dans « Le Maine Libre » de ce vendredi 23 décembre.

