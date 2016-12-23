La Flèche Une Saison au zoo revient en 2017
France 4 poursuit son partenariat avec le zoo de La Flèche.
Une nouvelle Saison au zoo sera tournée dans le parc à partir de mars 2017. « Mais l’an prochain il n’y aura qu’une seule saison, pas deux, précise Cyril Hue, c’est extrêmement fatiguant ».
D’autant que le zoo aura une grosse actualité au cours du premier semestre. D’importants travaux de terrassement ont débuté depuis quelques semaines. Une extension du parc.
« Avec France 4, on va aussi partir en Polynésie française, et retourner en République Démocratique du Congo », où une équipe du zoo suivra cette fois la réintroduction des bonobos dans leur milieu naturel.
