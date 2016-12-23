La Chartre-sur-le-Loir Un nouveau bar-tabac cambriolé en Sarthe
Le bar-tabac Le Celtique a été cambriolé dans la nuit de mercredi à jeudi, en plein centre-ville de La Chartre-sur-le-Loir (sud-Sarthe).
Les malfaiteurs, encagoulés selon des témoins, ont volé le stock de tabac ainsi que la caisse.
Le préjudice était en cours d'estimation jeudi après-midi.
En début d'année, les cambriolages de débits de tabac étaient un véritable fléau en Sarthe.
Plus d'informations ce vendredi 23 décembre dans « Le Maine Libre ». Un journal à lire en version numérique en cliquant ici.
Commentaires (1)
