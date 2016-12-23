Football CFA 2 : deux départs à combler

2

Alors que les joueurs bénéficient d’une dizaine de jours de repos depuis jeudi, Richard Déziré continue de prospecter.

Richard Déziré et Thierry Gomez, le président, sont partis en quête d’un arrière latéral et d’un attaquant, chargés de remplacer Olivier Vasseur (out jusqu’au mois de juin), Julien Gane (ex-Connerré), qui ne sera pas parvenu à s’imposer, et Enoch Ndengila, « qui donne une nouvelle orientation à sa vie. »

Bonne nouvelle, la reprise devrait se faire avec Moussa Simaga (puissant milieu défensif) et Benjamin Riclin (attaquant) de nouveau dans le coup après leurs longues indisponibilités.

