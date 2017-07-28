Circulation Ça ce complique sur la route des vacances : samedi noir

1

Ce samedi 29 juillet sera l’une des journées les plus difficiles de l’été 2017 selon les prévisions de Bison futé, à cause du traditionnel chassé-croisé entre les juillettistes et les aoûtiens.

La circulation est qualifiée d’« exceptionnellement difficile » sur la grande majorité des axes routiers.

Dans le sens des départs, les journées de vendredi et dimanche sont classées orange. Celle de samedi est classée noire. Bison futé conseille même d’éviter de circuler ce jour-là avec des bouchons possibles de 4 heures à 20 heures.

Dans le sens des retours, vendredi est classé vert au niveau national et orange en Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes ; samedi est classé orange au niveau national et rouge sur l’arc méditerranéen ; dimanche est classé vert au niveau national et orange en Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes et sur l’arc méditerranéen.

Un samedi noir dans le sens des départs pour le dernier week-end de juillet. Consultez les prévisions #BisonFuté https://t.co/IF3XDwZ2Cb pic.twitter.com/heQkjta2jG — Sécurité routière (@RoutePlusSure) 27 juillet 2017

