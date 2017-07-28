24 Heures du Mans Retrait de Porsche : « un départ précipité » estime l’ACO

1

Alors que Porsche vient d’annoncer son retrait en LMP1 à la fin de cette saison malgré son engagement jusqu’à 2018 inclus, l’Automobile Club de l’Ouest, promoteur du WEC (championnat du monde d’endurance), « regrette ce départ précipité, comme la brutalité de cette décision de la part de ce constructeur couronné des plus beaux lauriers de l’Endurance ».

L’ACO rappelle que Porsche « avait activement participé à l’élaboration du règlement technique devant entrer en vigueur en 2020 ».

Pour autant « l’ACO et la FIA, garantes de l’existence et de la qualité du championnat, se sont mises au travail sans délai pour proposer, dans les prochaines semaines à tous les acteurs de l’Endurance, les contours de la saison 2018 qui sera par ses nouveautés tout à fait exceptionnelle ».

« Très clairement, la réduction des coûts, la stabilité mais également l’innovation et l’audace seront au rendez-vous pour proposer un championnat toujours plus spectaculaire et attractif où le sport et l’endurance seront en première ligne », souligne l’ACO.

« Ce Championnat du Monde 2018 inédit sera à n’en pas douter, de nature à enthousiasmer l’ensemble des compétiteurs du paddock, des partenaires et des fans de l’endurance ».

+ Porsche quitte l’endurance (LMP1) à la fin de la saison